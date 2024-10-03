GRAFTON - During a ceremony held at City Hall on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, Officer Mike Angel was promoted to sergeant with the Grafton Police Department. Police Chief Eric M. Spanton and Mayor Mike Morrow officiated at the promotion ceremony.

Chief Spanton recommended Officer Angel for promotion with an effective date of September 1, 2024. The chief said, “Officer Angel has proven his value and capabilities on a daily basis while on city patrol and by handling a multitude of ever-increasing daily responsibilities and duties within our department. We are pleased to see him promoted to sergeant today with his family in attendance.”

After serving with other police departments, Sergeant Angel came to Grafton as a part-time patrolman in 2013 and became a full-time officer in 2019. “My career in law enforcement began in 2002 at the age of 22, but I really like serving the people of Grafton,” he said.

Mayor Morrow noted how Sergeant Angel now officially fills the day shift supervisor’s opening created when Sergeant Peggy O’Neil, retired on January 1st of this year. “Sergeant O’Neil served this city in uniform with distinction and dedication for 15 years. She leaves an impressive record of faithful law enforcement service to the citizens of Grafton. We are blessed to have such a remarkable police department, and we are very proud of Sergeant Mike Angel and his exemplary record of service to the community,” said Morrow.

Sergent Angel was joined at the promotion ceremony by his wife, Stephanie, his son Kaleb and his wife Sarah, and his mother, Marsha Wiilcut.

Photos provided by Dave Sanford, City Photographer

