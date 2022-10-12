GRAFTON - Grafton Police Chief Eric Spanton and Officer Jim Wetzstein were honored by Crime Stoppers at a ceremony in Hardin on Monday evening, October 10, 2022. Each officer was presented with a Lifesaving Award in recognition of their vital role in saving the life of a man who suffered a heart attack on August 25, 2022.

“We were in the right place at the right time as part of a coordinated team effort,” Chief Spanton said. The Grafton Officers were instrumental in blocking traffic and providing a police escort to the hospital. The President of Hardin County Crime Stoppers, Terry Woefel, presided over the awards ceremony and recognized several other officers, deputies, and a dispatcher for their roles in helping with this and other lifesaving events. Hardin County Crime Stoppers is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) community organization that makes Hardin county safer.

Mayor Mike Morrow and a contingent of Grafton residents attended the ceremony and showed their support and appreciation to all the recipients. “We are very proud of our police officers for protecting us and being there to help our neighboring communities in their time of need,” said Mayor Morrow.

Photos provided by Dave Sanford, City Photographer.

