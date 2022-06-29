GRAFTON - The citizens of Grafton overwhelmingly voted to pass a ½% Non-Home rule sales tax to support their police department and municipal operations in Tuesday’s ballot referendum by a 71 percent vote.

“The Police Chief and I are extremely grateful to the citizens of Grafton for voting for this tax increase,” said Mayor Morrow. “This tax increase will generate roughly $68,000 annually and half of this tax increase will immediately allow us to adjust our officers and municipal workers' pay and offer a 3% match to their individual retirement accounts with money left over for needed equipment and training requirements.”

Grafton Chief Of Police Eric Spanton said: “I am overwhelmed by the support and outpouring of concern from our citizens for our police officers.

“I want to thank the mayor for working non-stop to help our officers and the department, this show of support from the community means a lot to us."

The council will vote on the adjusted pay raises in the July 19 Grafton City Council meeting.

Photos provided by Dave Sanford, City Photographer.

