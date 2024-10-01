GRAFTON - The Grafton Oyster Bar will host a benefit for Lindsay Blair’s 10-year-old daughter Sailor.

Starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, community members are invited to Grafton Oyster Bar to raise money for Sailor to support her after her mother Lindsay’s passing in June. There will be a live auction, silent auction, duck splash and more.

“I have a wonderful friend that passed away this past June. She was a single mom with a 10-year-old daughter,” explained Tracy Clarkson, who helped organize the event. “We’re having a benefit at the Grafton Oyster Bar to raise funds for Sailor.”

Lindsay was the general manager at the Grafton Oyster Bar. She was a beloved community member in the Riverbend region.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Just a super nice lady,” Clarkson said. “Everybody loved her and knew her one way or another. She was definitely a woman of faith, and her legacy lives on with the wisdom that she shared.”

After her passing, Grafton Oyster Bar owner Brad Hagan set up a GoFundMe for Sailor. Saturday’s benefit will be a celebration of Lindsay’s life while also raising money for Sailor’s future. Clarkson noted that Sailor has left the Riverbend area to live with family, but the local community is still determined to support her.

“Her home family here still has our arms wrapped around her and is giving her love,” Clarkson added.

For more information about the Oct. 5 benefit, including how to donate, visit the Grafton Oyster Bar’s official Facebook page.

More like this: