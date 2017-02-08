SPRINGFIELD – Pvt. Eli Alexander, of Grafton, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Feb. 3 at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Alexander enlisted as a 91C, Utilities Equipment (HVAC) Repair Specialist, and is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program, in Shiloh, Illinois.

Upon completion of his initial training, Alexander will be assigned to the 3637th Maintenance Company, based in Springfield, Illinois.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alexander is a senior at Jersey Community High School and he plans to continue his education at Lewis and Clark Community College and Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville.

After successfully completing his training, Alexander will take advantage of the Illinois National Guard Grant, which pays 100 percent of college tuition while he works as a full-time student and a part-time Soldier. He will also be eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition assistance.

The Recruiting and Retention Battalion and Company M congratulate Alexander and welcome him into the Illinois Army National Guard.

More like this: