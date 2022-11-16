GRAFTON - Louise (Lou) Lenkman received a Certificate of Appreciation from Mayor Morrow on behalf of the City Council for her outstanding service and leadership as Project Manager for the Edward Amburg Historical Museum.

Appointed by the last administration, Mrs. Lenkman was instrumental in bringing the architect’s plans to life. She oversaw the countless details of the construction phase as well as managing the grant monies and purchasing the needed accouterments for the new museum.

“Lou did an outstanding job as the Project Manager for the City of Grafton,” said Mayor Morrow. “We are very grateful for her dedication, expertise, and hard work in accomplishing this momentous task on time and within budget.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Alderman Andy Jackson read a statement of gratitude prepared by former Mayor Rick Eberlin, who was unable to attend last night’s meeting in person. Mayor Eberlin expressed his thanks and appreciation for Lou’s commitment and professional service as his Project Manager for the museum project. “As mayor, I was relieved to know that the city museum project was in the capable hands of Lou Lenkman,” said former Mayor Eberlin.

Mrs. Lenkman worked closely with the Grafton Historical Society to finalize the placement of artifacts and exhibits and to plan the traffic flow through the museum starting at the entrance hallway, leading up to the welcome desk/information center and into the exhibit room. She was instrumental in establishing a review process for artifact intake and tracking for all exhibits and historical items on loan or donated to the museum. Under this inventory system, all museum items are properly accounted for and then placed or stored.

The Edward Amburg Historical Museum is open to the public from Thursday through Sunday and on all holidays.

Photos provided by Dave Sanford, City Photographer.

More like this: