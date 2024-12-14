GRAFTON — The Grafton community is mourning the loss of retired Police Chief Eric Spanton, who died on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow said Spanton, who battled cancer, had served as the police chief since 2017, following a distinguished 28-year career with the Illinois State Police. In November 2024, the Grafton City Council accepted the retirement of Police Chief Spanton.

He also served for several years with the Jersey County Sheriff's Office.

Mayor Morrow confirmed Spanton's passing, noting his profound impact on the city during his tenure.

"He served in two mayoral administrations during his time in Grafton," Morrow said. "Everyone in Grafton says there will be very big shoes to fill in replacing him. Everybody in Grafton knew him."

Spanton's contributions to the police department and the community were significant. His leadership helped establish a solid foundation for the department, and he was known for his proactive approach to community policing.

Mayor Morrow recounted how Spanton would step in to fill shifts during difficult times, demonstrating his commitment to the community and his fellow officers.

The Grafton community has shown its support for Spanton and the police department in various ways, including many this evening replacing regular light bulbs with blue lights as a sign of solidarity.

"It has been devastating for the family and the community to go through this," Morrow said.

Interim Chief Dave Womack has taken over leadership of the police department following Spanton's retirement and subsequent passing.

The community remembers Spanton not only for his professional accomplishments but also for his dedication to public service, which included working as a personal bodyguard and protective service for former Illinois Governor George Ryan and his years with the state police.

Spanton's legacy will be felt throughout Grafton, as residents reflect on his unwavering service and the guidance he provided during his time as police chief.

Funeral service information will be released at a later time.

