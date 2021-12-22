Grafton 'Mayor's Assistant' Receives Certificate Of Appreciation At Recent City Council Meeting
GRAFTON - Mayor Mike Morrow presented a Certificate of Appreciation on behalf of the City Council to Justin Cote at the December 21st City Council meeting.
Justin introduced himself to the mayor in June and asked if there was any work he could do for the city. After a brief discussion, the mayor accepted him as a volunteer with the title of ‘Mayor’s Assistant’ working in city hall and the Visitors Center several days a week.
“Justin is a dedicated and devoted worker; he is an invaluable member of the city team,” said Mayor Morrow.
The Grafton Chief of Police, Chief Eric Spanton presented him with a Christmas gift yesterday on behalf of the Police Department as a token of their appreciation for his good work.
“We are very happy with Justin; he is a very special young man,” said the chief.
Photo credit: Dave Sanford, City Photographer
