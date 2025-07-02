JERSEYVILLE — Thomas C. Thompson, former mayor of Grafton and founder of the Alton Flames hockey team, died June 30, 2025, at the age of 84, surrounded by his family. Born Jan. 17, 1941, in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Thompson was recognized for his diverse contributions as an educational administrator, landscaper, artist, and as a governor-appointed member of the Board of Central Port District, Illinois.

Thompson served two terms as mayor of Grafton, where he was instrumental in founding the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative (MRCTI), a coalition focused on promoting prosperity, sustainability, and economic growth for communities along the Mississippi River. In September 2022, he received the MRCTI Founding Mayor’s Medal at the organization’s 10th annual awards dinner in St. Louis.

“I am honored to receive this award,” Thompson said during a Grafton City Council meeting on Sept. 14, 2022. “The MRCTI is a great organization that allows mayors up and down the river to work together and solve problems.”

Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow reflected on Thompson’s legacy at that time, stating, “We are proud of Grafton’s founding role under Mayor Thompson’s tenure, and we look forward to continuing this important work over the next decade, working regionally with the MRCTI mayors to protect and further our common economic and environmental interests in this most important watershed.”

Morrow described Thompson as a dedicated public servant who combined humor with a willingness to listen and address community concerns.

“Tom Thompson was a mayor who served the people of Grafton with exceptional dignity and purpose,” Morrow said. “He was someone who would always have a story to tell and make people laugh and was always ready to listen to people's complaints and issues and try to solve them. He was someone who put his heart and soul into his job. He was proud of his father's military service in Canada and all the veterans in Grafton. He will be truly missed.”

Thompson is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary Ann (Mansholt) Thompson; son David Thompson and daughter-in-law Priscilla Jones; daughter Cheryl Thompson and son-in-law Steve Griffin; grandchildren Danielle Dixon and Adam Tilton; and great-grandchildren Kynlie Muscarella and Kenneth Dixon.

Visitation is scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday, July 7, 2025, followed by a service at 7 p.m. at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or a charity of the donor’s choice in Thompson’s name.

