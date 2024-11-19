GRAFTON — Mayor Mike Morrow has officially filed his petition to seek a second term in office during the Consolidated Election scheduled for April 1, 2025. The announcement comes as Morrow expresses gratitude for the support he has received from the community throughout his first term.

“I am grateful for all of the support I have received, and I look forward to serving the citizens of Grafton for a second term,” Morrow said.

In an effort to engage voters, Morrow has sent personal letters to each registered voter in Grafton, outlining his accomplishments and future goals. In the letter, he emphasizes his commitment to transparency and community involvement, highlighting initiatives such as a quarterly newsletter that informs residents about projects, grants, and legislative matters. He also noted that city council meetings are broadcast live and available for viewing on YouTube.

Morrow reflected on his first term, stating, “Together as a team, we accomplished a great deal in my first four-year term.” He reiterated his pledge to continue donating his salary to support city services, including the police and the Department of Public Works.

The mayor has made it a priority to be accessible to constituents, with office hours from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and until noon on Fridays. He encourages residents to reach out with questions or concerns, providing both his office and cell phone numbers for contact.

“I humbly ask for your support and your vote on April 1, 2025. I promise to continue faithfully serving you, our beautiful city and all its citizens,” Morrow concluded in his letter.

The upcoming election will determine the leadership of Grafton for the next four years.

Photo provided by Susan Jackson Photography

