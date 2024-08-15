GRAFTON — Families and children gathered at Red Hawk Park on Saturday, August 10, 2024, for Grafton's Family Fun Day, a final celebration before the school year begins. The event, organized by the Family Fun Day Committee, offered a variety of activities and refreshments that delighted attendees.

The festivities kicked off with Kylie Muntz, Little Miss Jersey County 2024, who participated in the evening's activities, including sitting behind the wheel of a fire truck and getting her face painted by local resident Magge Tarr Soer. Soer's unique face-painting designs were a highlight of the event.

Families enjoyed free hot dogs, chips, and water provided by Got Faith Church. Children had the opportunity to explore a fire engine with the knowledgeable crew from QEM and get a firsthand look at one of Grafton's police cars with retired Sergeant Peggy O'Neil. The park buzzed with excitement as children slid, ran, and played, while families relaxed and engaged in games like pickleball.

"Donna and her committee chair have again put on an excellent Fun Day for the families; everyone had a wonderful time," said Mayor Mike Morrow, expressing his gratitude towards Alderwoman Donna Smith and Christine Petrea, along with the entire committee, for their efforts in organizing the event.

As the community transitions from summer to the school year, the Grafton Police Department and City Council urge residents to drive carefully, particularly in school zones. "Please drive slowly in our school zones," said Officer Mike Angel of the Grafton Police Department.

The day concluded with smiles and cherished memories, marking another successful Family Fun Day in Grafton.