GRAFTON - Grafton is the latest Riverbend community to formally oppose an AltonWorks plan to create the Great Rivers National Park.

At their last meeting, the Grafton City Council unanimously approved a resolution opposing plans for a national park. Jersey and Calhoun County officials have already passed similar resolutions opposing the park plans, while a Change.org petition against the proposal has surpassed 1,000 signatures.

Article continues after sponsor message

First announced by AltonWorks in 2023, the “Great Rivers National Park” would include parts of Madison, Jersey, and Calhoun Counties. AltonWorks has previously stated that “only state and federal lands” would be included in the national park, which it sees as an opportunity to boost tourism revenue.

Among the many concerns from critics of the plan are the possible effects of consolidating the 20 federal, state, and local jurisdictions that currently oversee the region under the National Park Service. Some residents are worried federal regulations could impact their hunting and fishing practices, though AltonWorks claims all local hunting and fishing regulations would remain in place.

While AltonWorks also claims consolidation would “provide consistent trails and amenities” and “leverage park marketing, maintenance and funding,” Jersey County Board Chairman Gary Krueger has previously said he doesn’t believe consolidation would have any positive impact on funding or maintainance, noting ongoing maintenance issues at Pere Marquette State Park.

For more behind the local opposition to the Great Rivers National Park proposal, see our previous coverage on Riverbender.com.

More like this: