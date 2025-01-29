Our Daily Show Interview! Dan Ebbing: Grafton's For Lover's on Valentine's Day!

GRAFTON - Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and the City of Grafton has several events planned for their “Grafton is for Lovers” promotion.

On the weekend of Feb. 14, 2025, residents of the Riverbend and beyond are invited to Grafton for a weekend of meals, deals and specials. Dan Ebbing, president of the Grafton Chamber of Commerce, said that the community has come together to sponsor several promotions and bring people into Grafton to celebrate the holiday.

“Valentine’s Day is on a Friday this year, folks, so you need to come to Grafton,” he said. “We have a whole list of activities and programs that the different businesses are doing.”

As of this writing, there are a few hotels and Airbnbs in Grafton that still have availability for Valentine’s Day weekend, including Grafton Inn, Grafton Getaway Guesthouse, Acres Inn, GoGo-May’s Cherry on Top, Divine Guesthouse, Heaven’s Gate Guesthouse and Reubel Hotel. You can visit the Enjoy Grafton Facebook page for an updated list of lodgings.

A few of the hotels are offering special deals. For an additional $25 at Spring Hollow Hideaway, you can enjoy a bottle of champagne, chocolates and a two-pack of Spring Hollow hemp gummies. At Aeries, you can pay $169 for “in-room romance” with champagne, chocolates and decorations, plus two passes for the alpine coaster and a four-course dinner for two.

The Bonney Grey Guesthouse has a 10% off deal complete with a bottle of wine, roses and chocolate-covered strawberries. River Town Dreams offers half off your stay on Saturday, Feb. 15 when you stay on Valentine’s Day. Reubel Hotel has two glasses of wine and chocolates with rooms starting at $119. The Cottage at Dagget Hollow will offer a special Love Nest Package with breakfast in bed, fresh flowers and more.

If you don’t plan to spend the night in Grafton, there are still a number of deals you can enjoy. The four-course Aeries meal is available for $129 per couple, and Abigail’s Tap Room promises homemade lasagna for $50 per couple. For $75 per person at the Grafton Winery, you can indulge in a meal and wine-pairing. You can check out a ribeye steak dinner for two at 3rd Chute Bar and Grill, or try a couple’s dinner with a bottle of house wine or two cocktails from Grafton Pub.

Ebbing noted that there is a lot to do in Grafton, and he is pleased to see so many businesses coming together to make Grafton a destination this Valentine's Day. He pointed out that Grafton still has a unique small-town feel while offering plenty to see and do.

“This is the place to go,” he said. “Branson’s fun, but it’s so commercialized, it’s like a mini Vegas. We’re still a small town. You can walk down the street. Grafton itself is only a mile long, so if you want to walk end to end, there you go.”

Ebbing added that Grafton’s businesses came together to sponsor the promotions and advocate for each other. He is proud to be a part of the Chamber of Commerce, with so many businesses doing what they can to make Grafton successful.

“It was just gathering and getting everyone to work together and put together something and then we would help promote it,” he shared. “All the businesses want to see all the other businesses be successful. It’s everybody together.

For more information about upcoming events in Grafton or to learn more about the “Grafton is for Lovers” promotions, check out the official Enjoy Grafton Facebook page or visit GraftonILChamber.com.

