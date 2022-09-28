GRAFTON - The Grafton City Council recently voted unanimously to award a $136,700 contract for sidewalk and street repairs in Grafton Hills subdivision to RCS Construction, Inc., 960 East Airline Drive, East Alton. RCS was the lowest, responsible responding bidder at the sealed bid opening that occurred at Grafton City Hall.

Three companies responded to the bid package prepared by SMS Engineers, Inc. for the sidewalk and street repairs concrete project in Grafton Hills. Cas Sheppard, P.E., president of SMS Engineers, Inc. presided over the sealed bid opening with Mayor Morrow and his staff. Representatives from all three bidding companies were present.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are excited to finally award this contract,” said Mayor Morrow. “We are looking forward to working with the RCS team to complete the work this fall.”

The Grafton City Council meeting is held on the third Tuesday of every month at 7:00 p.m. in City Hall. All council meetings are open to the public, broadcast live and then archived on YouTube

Photos provided by Dave Sanford, City Photographer.

More like this: