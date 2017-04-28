Cut Your Travel Time By Taking the Ferry

ALTON - It is a sure sign that spring has finally arrived when the Grafton Ferry reopens. The ferry officially began bringing travelers across the Mississippi River from St. Charles County, MO to Grafton, IL on Friday, April 28.

Similar to last year, the ferry will operate three days a week: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Use of the ferry cuts travel time between Missouri and Illinois by approximately 30 minutes. The ferry can accommodate buses and vans. People are allowed to get out of their vehicles during the trek across the river.

The Illinois side of the landing is located near the Grafton Lighthouse and the public boat ramp off Market Street in Grafton. On the Missouri side, the landing is located at the end of Grafton Ferry Road, just off of Highway 94.

Travelers can use the ferry between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The ferry will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

“The business community and the residents of Grafton are excited to have the bridge to Missouri open,” Tom Thompson, mayor of Grafton, stated. “It’ll increase the number of tourists to the area and make it easier to travel back and forth to Missouri.”

Ferry fees include:

Vehicles (passenger cars and small trucks)

$8 One Way

$15 Round Trip

Bicycles

$4 One Way

Foot Passenger

$3 One Way

Motorcycles

$5 One Way

$9 Round Trip

Dual Over One Ton

$9 One Way

Trailers

$1 per axle One Way

Tandem

$10 One Way

Semi-Tractor Trailer

$13 One Way

Cash and check are accepted. Credit cards cannot be processed.

The Grafton Ferry is operated by the Calhoun Ferry Company which also operates the Golden Eagle Ferry in Calhoun County.

For additional information on ferry operating hours or directions, contact the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau at 618-465-6676 or 1-800-258-6645.

