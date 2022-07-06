GRAFTON - The date and details of the 4th annual Grafton Family Fun Day have officially been announced, and Grafton-area visitors will have plenty of activities for the whole family to choose from on the fun-packed evening.

Grafton Family Fun Day 2022 will be held from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m on Friday, August 5, at Red Hawk Park in Grafton, located at 1200 Grafton Hills Drive.

Grafton Family Fun Day committee chair Christina Petrea said several activities including face painting, a dunk tank, and outdoor games such as cornhole and kickball will be available. She also said kids tend to come up with their own games, such as hide and seek.

Petrea said Survival Flight helicopters will also be there (weather permitting) and will be joined by QEM Fire Trucks, Grafton police, and ambulance vehicles. A family-friendly movie will also be shown, though the exact movie has yet to be determined.

Hot dogs, chips, popcorn, and water will also be provided - the day’s festivities and food will all be offered free of charge. Patrea said the event is a great way to get some outdoor family time.

“We started this event so parents and kids can come out to the park, put their phones down and just have family fun,” Petrea said. “We just wanted a community event that everybody can enjoy and get together.”

More information about this year's Grafton Family Fun Day event is available on Facebook.

