GRAFTON - On Saturday, August 2, 2025, families and happy children descended on Red Hawk Park with gusto, ready for Grafton’s Family Fun Day. This annual celebration of summer is the last hurrah before school buses reappear.

“Attendance was up this year with over 125 in attendance,” said Alderwoman Donna Smith, Chair of the Community Outreach Committee. The weather was perfect and everyone heartily enjoyed free hot dogs, chips and water provided by Dow Southern Baptist Church.

Article continues after sponsor message

Ashlen Scott, Miss Jersey County Fair 2025, was welcomed as a guest of honor, adding her sparkle to the event. Face painting by Abby Doering was an instant hit with the younger set and added to playground fun. QEM’s fire engine, Grafton’s police car, and Jersey Community Hospital’s ambulance provided children with a “hands on” experience and answers to their many questions. New this year, John Pietrusinski of the 2nd Army Ranger reenactors STL, held the interest of children and adults alike with his WWII rifles and equipment; Andrew Reinking displayed helmets, knives and uniforms of the period. Huge smiles told the story of children sliding, running and playing and laughing with friends while families relaxed, chatted and perhaps enjoyed a game of pickleball. A big thank you to Chris Petrea and Alderwoman Donna Smith along with the Family Fun Day Committee and all who provided Grafton families with a memorable kaleidoscope of Summer 2025!

Chris Petrea, Family Fun Day Chair, said, “We send a huge thank you to the Grafton Police Department, QEM Fire Department and Jersey Community Hospital for bringing their equipment and sharing their time and knowledge with the children and to Dow Southern Baptist Church for their support with food and water. We couldn’t have done it without you all! A special thank you goes to Grafton’s newest celebrity, Dash the Dachshund, who sparked smiles and giggles everywhere, his mom, Jackie Duty in tow.”

“Donna and her committee chair, Chris, have exceeded even last year’s excellent Family Fun Day; everyone had a wonderful time,” said Mayor Mike Morrow.

The Grafton Police Department and City Council remind everyone to drive carefully; schools will open on August 19th. “Please drive slowly in our school zones,” said Sgt. Mike Angel, Grafton Police.

More like this: