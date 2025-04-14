GRAFTON — The annual Grafton Easter Egg Hunt drew a lively crowd on Saturday morning, April 12, 2025, at Red Hawk Park, where families gathered to celebrate the arrival of spring and partake in a cherished community tradition. The event commenced at 11 a.m. Saturday, welcoming children from six months to fourth grade, all eager to search for brightly colored, candy-filled eggs hidden throughout the park.

The Easter Bunny made a special appearance, greeting the young participants as they prepared for the hunt. Each age group had the chance to find a Golden Egg, with the finders receiving a special Easter basket that included a gift certificate from Go-Go May’s ice creamery. The event was made possible through the generous donation from Go-Go May’s, which was recognized by the community for its support.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Grafton Community Outreach Committee, chaired by First Ward Alderwoman Donna Smith, sponsored the event. Chris Petrea, a member of the Children’s Committee, collaborated with Smith to manage the event's details, including the preparation of the eggs. Volunteers from Boy Scout Troop #59 assisted by stuffing the plastic eggs with candy prior to the hunt.

“The Scouts do an amazing job with this project every year,” Smith said.

Scoutmaster Ray Hasty and other community members also provided support to ensure the event ran smoothly. Mayor Mike Morrow expressed gratitude to Alderwoman Smith, Petrea, and the Outreach Committee for organizing the event.

“I want to thank Alderwoman Donna Smith, Chris Petrea and the entire Outreach Committee for another wonderful family-centered event,” Morrow said.

The Grafton Easter Egg Hunt continues to be a beloved occasion, fostering community spirit and joy among families in the area.

