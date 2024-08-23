GRAFTON - At their regular meeting on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, the Grafton City Council unanimously approved Mayor Mike Morrow’s appointees to the newly minted Regional Ferry Task Force. The mission of the Task Force is to analyze and develop a jurisdictional implementation plan for the recommendations delivered to community and elected officials on July 30, 2024, at Pere Marquette Lodge by the Nelson Nygaard Consultants Group.

The study of Illinois regional ferries, including the Grafton Ferry, was made possible by an IDOT grant that was awarded to America’s Central Port District in 2023. The original purpose was to explore the feasibility/possibility of expanding the current ferry service between Grafton, Illinois and St. Charles, Missouri. During the award process, the grant scope was increased at the request of IDOT to include studying all the ferries in our region.

The Grafton and the Golden Eagle Ferrys are owned and operated by the Calhoun Ferry Co. and the Knight family, currently overseen by Denise Knight.

“We are grateful to the city of Grafton and Mayor Morrow for initiating this study,” said Denise Knight, Operations Officer for the Calhoun Ferry Company.

The Task Force will be chaired by Grafton resident George Andres who has over 40 years of river industry experience. George has worked at every level of operations in several port districts on the Mississippi and Kaskaskia Rivers, including intermodal and barge operations.

The multi-state/agency Task Force includes representation from St. Charles County, Missouri, Grafton, Illinois, Calhoun County and the Calhoun Ferry Company, as well as engineers from both states, Grafton businesses, the Grafton Chamber of Commerce and the Grafton City Council, America’s Central Port, ILU Economic Development and Great Rivers & Routes complete the depth and broad base of experience brought to the project by its members.

“I want to thank Dennis Wilmsmeyer, the Executive Director of America’s Central Port, for stepping forward and spearheading the grant application as well as our representatives at IDOT for funding the grant.” said Mayor Morrow. “The Calhoun Ferry Company does an exceptional job of operating the ferries that are critical to the economical sustainment and growth of our region.”

The Task Force will refine and recommend a path forward for the future of our regional ferry operations. Mr. Andres has set Monday, September 9, 2024, at 6:00 p.m., Grafton City Hall, for the first meeting.