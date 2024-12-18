GRAFTON — The Grafton City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, opened with a moment of silence to honor Retired Chief of Police Eric Spanton, who died on Dec. 14. Mayor Mike Morrow led the tribute, reflecting the community's respect for Spanton's service.

During the meeting, Trebe Bradfisch, along with event coordinators Jessica Hayes and Deseray Hardwick, presented a donation from the fourth annual Witches on the Water event to the National Memorial of Military Ascent (NMMA). This year's event attracted participants from various states, including Texas, Arizona, Kentucky, and Massachusetts, contributing to a donation of $17,201. The amount raised this year marks an increase from previous years, with the total contributions since 2021 reaching $41,422.

“Again, the Witches on the Water have surpassed expectations with their generosity and devotion to our veterans and the Grafton Memorial. We are forever grateful,” Mayor Morrow stated during the meeting.

The event, which combines Halloween festivities with charitable giving, has become a significant occasion for the community, supporting the Grafton Veterans’ Memorial after covering event expenses.

