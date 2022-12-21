GRAFTON - At its regular meeting on December 20, the Grafton City Council unanimously approved Mayor Mike Morrow’s proposed Commission that will explore the feasibility of creating a national Veteran’s Memorial in Grafton to honor all who have served and are serving our great country.

The twenty Commissioners will collectively provide direction, guidance, and oversight to the entire project from initial layout and contest design to the selection and implementation of the winning designs.

“We are excited to actually get this project moving,” said Mayor Morrow. “We have a robust Commission comprised of highly qualified and enthusiastic people.”

The centerpiece of the Grafton Memorial would be a life-size WWII reenactment in metallic figures of the U. S. Army Rangers climbing the Pointe Du Hoc cliffs at Omaha Beach (part of the initial D-Day landings on June 6, 1944) and using the limestone bluffs near the Grafton Visitor’s Center to replicate the cliffs of Normandie, France.

Located on the Great River Road in Grafton, this monument would quickly become a national attraction for the tourism industry, bringing thousands of visitors to the region by bus, boat, motorcycle, and car.

The Commission will periodically provide updates for the City Council on their progress.

The Commission will serve as an advisory group — gathering, providing, reviewing, and ranking ideas and proposals for the memorial. They will provide direction, guidance, and oversight for any efforts as well as periodically brief the City Council on their progress. The City Council will have the final approval on any recommendations for action.

Photos provided by Dave Sanford, City Photographer.

The following people have been appointed by the City Council to serve as a member of the Veteran’s Memorial Commission:

Mike Morrow - Mayor

Ben Goetten – State’s Attorney, Jersey County

Cory Jobe – President & CEO, Great Rivers & Routes

Colin Wellenkamp – Executive Director, MRCTI

Ben Allen – Grafton Businessman

Eric Spanton – Grafton Police Chief

Alan Gilmore – Economic Development

Jim Curry – Director of Capital Projects, Principia

Richard Flowers – Viet Nam Veteran & Current Adjutant, American Legion Post 648

David Hand – Alderman oversight on Grafton Veteran’s Committee

Brian ‘Sonny’ McDonald – Grafton Veteran’s Committee – Marine Corps Veteran

Scott Manning – Grafton’s Veteran’s Committee - Air Force Veteran

Gary Hayes – Vietnam Veteran

Dan Bechtold – Vietnam Veteran

Peggy O’Neil – City Administration Manager

Gray McGee – Veteran Western Military Academy

Ralph ‘Bo’ Jackson – Veteran Western Military Academy

Charles ‘CB Jackson’– Veteran Western Military Academy

Christine Robertsen – Liaison, Omaha Beach, France

Lynne Morrow- Coordinator with Christine Robertsen, Liaison/Omaha Beach, France

