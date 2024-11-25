GRAFTON - Bundle up and bring your family at 5 p.m. this Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, and join Santa and Mrs. Claus as Grafton’s Christmas tree in Grove Memorial Park springs to light. The City Of Grafton invites everyone to help “sing in” the 2024 Christmas Season with carols led by Nicki Brooks.

Come join us for hot chocolate and s’mores, frosty noses and tingling toes as well as photo opps with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Between greeting old friends and new friends, be sure to sign up for the giveaway of four $25 Walmart gift cards. The drawing will be held at the event, and you must be present to win.

Article continues after sponsor message

”We hope to see you all there to help us welcome Christmas, exchange hugs and handshakes and light Grafton’s Christmas tree to be shared with all who travel our river and our highway,” Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow said.

More like this: