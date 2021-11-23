GRAFTON - The City of Grafton will brighten up the holidays with their annual Christmas Tree Lighting to take place at The Grove Memorial Park on Friday, November 26th, the day after Thanksgiving.

Hot chocolate will be served starting at 5:30 pm with the tree lighting to take place at 6:00 pm. The Park will be decorated with festive Christmas lights and Christmas displays.

Article continues after sponsor message

Come out and enjoy the season with your friends and neighbors.

Photo credit: Dave Sanford, City Photographer