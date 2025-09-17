GRAFTON - The community can support a local family after the passing of their two-month-old son.

Colden Joseph Charles Wellhausen, born in June, passed unexpectedly in August 2025. From 6–10 p.m. on Oct. 4, 2025, at Hawg Pit in Grafton, community members can enjoy food, live music, raffle baskets, and more while raising money for Colden’s parents so they can take the time they need to grieve.

“Everything was just so perfect, and it was ripped away from them so suddenly,” said Sunshine Lee, Colden’s grandmother. “It’s not going to comfort them in any way, and it can’t make peace for them, but it can maybe make it a little bit easier to be at home and be with their little girl, who is struggling right now with losing her little brother.”

Lee explained that Colden’s parents — Paige and Blake — are selfless, hard-working people who just bought their first house. Colden was a “miracle,” their “rainbow baby” after several miscarriages.

Blake took unpaid time off work when Colden was born, and now he is once again without a paycheck as he mourns his son. Lee hopes the benefit raises enough money that Paige and Blake can catch up on their bills and take the time they need to stay home with their 5-year-old daughter.

“It’s gut-wrenching,” Lee said. “I can’t imagine. I know how I feel losing my grandson, but I can’t imagine as a parent. I’m just here trying to support them the best way I can. I think it’s important getting the story out and letting people know, letting them know that there's people that love them and the community is behind them and they’re not alone.”

The benefit aims to provide that financial support and show the family that they have a “village” behind them. Lee is also taking donations via her CashApp at $SunnyLee39, all of which go straight to her son and daughter-in-law.

She emphasized that the benefit will be a fun night for a good cause. She hopes many people come out to support Paige and Blake and show them that they have people who love them.

“Colden’s memory will not go down in vain, but we will hold his memory alive,” Lee added. “They have this village that they don’t know about. I think by having this benefit and people showing up and being there, it doesn't make peace, but it shows them that they have this huge support and that they can take this time to grieve and be there for one another. Times are going to be hard, but they have people to lean on.”

