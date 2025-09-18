GRAFTON - At the Grafton City Council Meeting on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, Mayor Morrow presented five Certificates of Appreciation on behalf of the Council, the city and the Grafton Chamber of Commerce.

Mayor Morrow said, “When the city’s grant applications to beautify and improve Main Street were unsuccessful, Cyndi and Alderman David Hand started Streetscape, a privately funded organization to purchase and plant the large flowerpots that have made Main Street so spectacular all summer. They have been such a hit that Streetscape has earned a place in the city budget for next year.”

With the help of Anne Hettinger, Cyndi has purchased, placed, planted and faithfully watered the colorful, giant “flowerpot gardens” that delight everyone who sees them. A city truck and water tank were vital to fill the pot reservoirs and make it through the hottest days this summer.

“Thank you to everyone in the community, both businesses and individuals, who contributed funds, and a special thank you to the Grafton Chamber of Commerce for their generous support. These flowerpots are really for the people who live here; but of course, our visitors have enjoyed them, too. The pots will be drained when it gets cold and there are plans afoot to create winter displays,” Cyndi said.

On another note, Grafton’s Thursday night Music in the Park (MIP) has been a smashing success all summer long, and Mayor Morrow presented three Certificates of Appreciation to the Brooks family. Peg books the bands and heads up the project, and Peg’s husband Mike, and daughter, Nickie, are her support team.

Article continues after sponsor message

Peg said, “We had a great season and huge thanks go to all who contributed to the program; donors have gone from 12 the first year to 75 this year. When rain threatened, we were able to move indoors to the American Legion instead of canceling. The big news is that next year, we will expand with band bookings through September 2026.”

The DPW team kept the park lawn in pristine condition all summer—you really could go “barefoot in the park.” The addition of new light strings in the main area of The Grove Memorial Park lent ambiance and brightened the event—thank you to DPW director, Jake Weber. An enthusiastically received, budget-friendly playground idea was the addition of 7 or 8 “tree stumps” for climbing, hopping and playing.

“MIP is a real summer evening family event, with adults toe-tapping to the music and children playing on the playground—just like taking the family to a drive-in movie with its pre-feature playground time,” Morrow said. “Grafton is a family-friendly small town that appreciates and supports the hard work of its dedicated “city boosters” who give so much of their own time for all of us.”

Photos provided by Dave Sanford, City Photographer

More like this: