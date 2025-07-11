SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE — Chicago Bears defensive tackle Grady Jarrett will host a youth football camp at Scott Air Force Base from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 19, 2025, and Sunday, July 20, 2025.

Grady is a 6-foot-1, 294-pounder who has established a legacy in the NFL.

The event will bring together 150 military children between the ages of 6 and 14 from the Scott AFB community.

Jarrett, who has played 11 years in the NFL and attended Clemson University, will lead the camp and discuss the importance of maintaining an active and healthy lifestyle.

Jarrrett also plans to emphasize the camp’s role in celebrating and honoring the resilience and courage of military children and their families, while fostering unity within the military community.

In addition, Jarrett will highlight the Scott AFB Commissary and Exchange, describing them as the center and “heart” of the community.

