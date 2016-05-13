GRADUATION 2016: Civic Memorial High School bids farewell to the Class of 2016 BETHALTO - This graduation season, RiverBender.com is joining all of our area's high schools in celebration of the accomplishments of the departing Class of 2016. By acknowledging these seniors, we wish the students the best of luck with their future studies, entering the workforce, military and more. Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! Congratulations to the Civic Memorial High School Class of 2016! Civic Memorial High School Class of 2016 With Honors & Highest Honors Elena Marie Ahlmeyer With Honors Ronald Lee Alesandrini Christina Marie Allen Michael Joseph Ambrose Bridget Colleen Anderson Sydney Shea Anderson Megan Lee Andrus Dylan Edward Arnold Austin Tyler Bartling Davis James Beck Alex Steven Bergschneider Jacob William Richard Bollinger Drake Lee Boverie Dalton Ray Brake Brandan Dale Branch Elliot James Brazier With Honors Jacob Christopher Brockman Kenneth Trent Brown Cassandra Jolynn Buffington With Highest Honors Jared Tyler Bugg With Honors Meredith Olivia Buller With Highest Honors Anthony John Cafazza With Honors Gabriel Pichardo Calixto With Highest Honors Alexis Nicole Cheatham With Highest Honors Journey Marie Coffman With Highest Honors Makaylah Ann Cole Dylan David Cooper With Highest Honors Dylan Andrew Crader Taylor Lee Cruse Ellie Mae Cummins Jaime Lynn Deardeuff Brianna Marie Dearing With Honors Meagan Ashley Dick Brittany Nicole Dickerson McKenzie Lou Dixon With Highest Honors Megghann Breanne Dougherty Abby Jo Downs Lydia Rose Eldridge Joshua David Ellis With Honors Daria Leeann Emerson With Highest Honors Colton Andrew Farrell Alexandra Eve Feeney Sarah Elizabeth-Soo Fields With Highest Honors Zachery Ryan Finegan Alexander Jorge Fonrodona Isiah John Funderburk Zaky Ayed Gaffas With Honors McKenna Claire Geist With Highest Honors Diana Lynn Gobble Alaina Elizabeth Gray Brenden William Grills With Highest Honors Brandon Donald Guess Sara Marie Gwillim With Highest Honors Kalyn Elizabeth Haar With Highest Honors Gregory Anthony Hamby Baylee Nicole Hampton With Highest Honors Kayla Lynn Hancock Adam James Harmon With Honors Stephanie Elaine Harshbarger Austin Daniel Haynes Christopher Jacob Heaton Joshua Michael Henson Gabrielle D'Anne Herrin With Honors Adam Robert Hill Alec Michael James Hilliard Brendan Edward Hogue Alyshea Grace Howard Megan Marie Huang With Highest Honors Ashton Gwen Hubler Andrew Christopher Ickler Sierra Elizabeth Jennings Katelynn Rose Johnson With Honors Zachary Tyler Johnson Dillon John Kallal Terry Ira Kirkpatrick Keaton Nicole Klaustermeier With Honors Samantha Ann Marie Klein Timothy Kenneth Klocke Maeghan Alyssa Korte Emily Marie Lackey Jarrett Thomas Lacquement Brett Thomas Lane With Highest Honors Dillon Ray Lawrence Weihua Li Kylie Alexis Linkeman With Highest Honors Abigail Reiley Little With Highest Honors Ryan Phillip Little Nicolas Jeffrey Macek Andrew Charles Mathews With Highest Honors Shawn Michael McFarlin Nathan William Melcher Grant Alan Meyer Zachary Warren Meyers Geri Denine Mitchell Katlyn Rose Mock With Honors Bailey-Marie Elizabeth Mushill Logan Anthony Mushill With Highest Honors Caleb Andrew Newell With Honors Frankie Lynn Nolte Riley Thomas Nunnally Kathryn Michelle O'Brien With Highest Honors Noah Ray Parks With Highest Honors Mitchell William Parmentier Kayla Marie Paslay Melissa Ann Pipkin With Highest Honors Daniel Michael Poulsen Bradley Raymond Rantanen Austin Raymond Reams Brenden Michael Ricci Audrey Shauna Richardson Jacob Edward Ricks With Honors Darian Joy Roe Lewis Andrew Romine Rebecca Mae Rothe With Highest Honors Milana Brie Sajich Kayela Raeann Schoen With Highest Honors Jessica Layne Schreier With Honors Jacob Gregory Sconce With Highest Honors Faith Nicole Scott With Highest Honors Nathaniel Richard Simon With Honors Alexandra Rae Singleton With Highest Honors Joshua Michael Sivia Alyssa Dawn Skinner Samantha Alexa Smock With Highest Honors Breann Marie Springer Jordan Christopher Stagner Olivia Jane Stedman Lydia Claire Stephens With Highest Honors Nathaniel John Streubel Lenze Nicole Strohkirch Macie Jon Strohmeier With Highest Honors Sawyer David Stuart Joshua Edward Studnicki Dylan Michael Sugg Dylan Joel Sutton With Honors Thomas James Taylor Joseph Christopher Teepe Zachary Nicholas Teipe Frank Nathan Trost Kalyn Ann Troxell Katelyn Marie Turbyfill Janelle Paige Turner Shayna Michelle Vogel With Highest Honors Samantha Christine Vogt Derek Lee Walker With Highest Honors Jon William Walker With Highest Honors Jace Michael Waters Morgan Teresa Watkins With Highest Honors Caitlyn Clarise Weathers Austin Lee Weaver Jacob Richard Webb With Highest Honors Justin Anthony Wendle Shelby Lynn Whaley With Highest Honors Joshua Odell Wheeler John Adrian Whitworth With Highest Honors Justin Thomas Williams With Honors Dylan Michael Wilson Kiera Leigh Witschie Allison Marie Wyrsch With Highest Honors Jonah Ridley Yeager Madilyn Jayne Yungck With Highest Honors Spencer Thomas Zeisset