Civic Memorial High School

BETHALTO - This graduation season, RiverBender.com is joining all of our area's high schools in celebration of the accomplishments of the departing Class of 2016. By acknowledging these seniors, we wish the students the best of luck with their future studies, entering the workforce, military and more. 

Congratulations to the Civic Memorial High School Class of 2016!

Civic Memorial High School Class of 2016              With Honors & Highest Honors     
Elena Marie Ahlmeyer With Honors
Ronald Lee Alesandrini
Christina Marie Allen
Michael Joseph Ambrose
Bridget Colleen Anderson
Sydney Shea Anderson
Megan Lee Andrus
Dylan Edward Arnold
Austin Tyler Bartling
Davis James Beck
Alex Steven Bergschneider
Jacob William Richard Bollinger
Drake Lee Boverie
Dalton Ray Brake
Brandan Dale Branch
Elliot James Brazier With Honors
Jacob Christopher Brockman
Kenneth Trent Brown
Cassandra Jolynn Buffington With Highest Honors
Jared Tyler Bugg With Honors
Meredith Olivia Buller With Highest Honors
Anthony John Cafazza With Honors
Gabriel Pichardo Calixto With Highest Honors
Alexis Nicole Cheatham With Highest Honors
Journey Marie Coffman With Highest Honors
Makaylah Ann Cole
Dylan David Cooper With Highest Honors
Dylan Andrew Crader
Taylor Lee Cruse
Ellie Mae Cummins
Jaime Lynn Deardeuff
Brianna Marie Dearing With Honors
Meagan Ashley Dick
Brittany Nicole Dickerson
McKenzie Lou Dixon With Highest Honors
Megghann Breanne Dougherty
Abby Jo Downs
Lydia Rose Eldridge
Joshua David Ellis With Honors
Daria Leeann Emerson With Highest Honors
Colton Andrew Farrell
Alexandra Eve Feeney
Sarah Elizabeth-Soo Fields With Highest Honors
Zachery Ryan Finegan
Alexander Jorge Fonrodona
Isiah John Funderburk
Zaky Ayed Gaffas With Honors
McKenna Claire Geist With Highest Honors
Diana Lynn Gobble
Alaina Elizabeth Gray
Brenden William Grills With Highest Honors
Brandon Donald Guess
Sara Marie Gwillim With Highest Honors
Kalyn Elizabeth Haar With Highest Honors
Gregory Anthony Hamby
Baylee Nicole Hampton With Highest Honors
Kayla Lynn Hancock
Adam James Harmon With Honors
Stephanie Elaine Harshbarger
Austin Daniel Haynes
Christopher Jacob Heaton
Joshua Michael Henson
Gabrielle D'Anne Herrin With Honors
Adam Robert Hill
Alec Michael James Hilliard
Brendan Edward Hogue
Alyshea Grace Howard
Megan Marie Huang With Highest Honors
Ashton Gwen Hubler
Andrew Christopher Ickler
Sierra Elizabeth Jennings
Katelynn Rose Johnson With Honors
Zachary Tyler Johnson
Dillon John Kallal
Terry Ira Kirkpatrick
Keaton Nicole Klaustermeier With Honors
Samantha Ann Marie Klein
Timothy Kenneth Klocke
Maeghan Alyssa Korte
Emily Marie Lackey
Jarrett Thomas Lacquement
Brett Thomas Lane With Highest Honors
Dillon Ray Lawrence
Weihua Li
Kylie Alexis Linkeman With Highest Honors
Abigail Reiley Little With Highest Honors
Ryan Phillip Little
Nicolas Jeffrey Macek
Andrew Charles Mathews With Highest Honors
Shawn Michael McFarlin
Nathan William Melcher
Grant Alan Meyer
Zachary Warren Meyers
Geri Denine Mitchell
Katlyn Rose Mock With Honors
Bailey-Marie Elizabeth Mushill
Logan Anthony Mushill With Highest Honors
Caleb Andrew Newell With Honors
Frankie Lynn Nolte
Riley Thomas Nunnally
Kathryn Michelle O'Brien With Highest Honors
Noah Ray Parks With Highest Honors
Mitchell William Parmentier
Kayla Marie Paslay
Melissa Ann Pipkin With Highest Honors
Daniel Michael Poulsen
Bradley Raymond Rantanen
Austin Raymond Reams
Brenden Michael Ricci
Audrey Shauna Richardson
Jacob Edward Ricks With Honors
Darian Joy Roe
Lewis Andrew Romine
Rebecca Mae Rothe With Highest Honors
Milana Brie Sajich
Kayela Raeann Schoen With Highest Honors
Jessica Layne Schreier With Honors
Jacob Gregory Sconce With Highest Honors
Faith Nicole Scott With Highest Honors
Nathaniel Richard Simon With Honors
Alexandra Rae Singleton With Highest Honors
Joshua Michael Sivia
Alyssa Dawn Skinner
Samantha Alexa Smock With Highest Honors
Breann Marie Springer
Jordan Christopher Stagner
Olivia Jane Stedman
Lydia Claire Stephens With Highest Honors
Nathaniel John Streubel
Lenze Nicole Strohkirch
Macie Jon Strohmeier With Highest Honors
Sawyer David Stuart
Joshua Edward Studnicki
Dylan Michael Sugg
Dylan Joel Sutton With Honors
Thomas James Taylor
Joseph Christopher Teepe
Zachary Nicholas Teipe
Frank Nathan Trost
Kalyn Ann Troxell
Katelyn Marie Turbyfill
Janelle Paige Turner
Shayna Michelle Vogel With Highest Honors
Samantha Christine Vogt
Derek Lee Walker With Highest Honors
Jon William Walker With Highest Honors
Jace Michael Waters
Morgan Teresa Watkins With Highest Honors
Caitlyn Clarise Weathers
Austin Lee Weaver
Jacob Richard Webb With Highest Honors
Justin Anthony Wendle
Shelby Lynn Whaley With Highest Honors
Joshua Odell Wheeler
John Adrian Whitworth With Highest Honors
Justin Thomas Williams With Honors
Dylan Michael Wilson
Kiera Leigh Witschie
Allison Marie Wyrsch With Highest Honors
Jonah Ridley Yeager
Madilyn Jayne Yungck With Highest Honors
Spencer Thomas Zeisset

