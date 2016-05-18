HARDIN - Calhoun High School will be holding its commencement exercises for the Class of 2016 at 7 p.m. this Friday, May 20 at Calhoun Elementary School and Junior High School.



Congratulations to the graduating seniors and good luck with all of your future endeavors!

Calhoun High School -- Graduates of the Class of 2016

Kaleb Michael Angel

Emma Katherine Baalman

Samuel Harrison Baalman

Austin James Bick

Mitchell Rodney Bick

Ryan Christopher Blumenberg

Blake Charles Booth

Amber Lynn Brannan

Sara Ann Brodbeck

Brooke Elizabeth Carney

Mackenzie Ann Collins

Nolan James Fisher

Landon Paul Godar

Nathaniel Lewis Hart

Clayton Fredrick Haug

Dana Danielle Hayn

John Mark Hazelwonder

Kalyn Rose Herkert

Stephani Jean Herren

Margaret Mary Hoagland

Courtney Marie Holland

Logan W. Johnson

Anthony C. Kallal

Kassidy Leigh Klocke

Sophia Catherine Klunk

Alexis Ann LaMarsh

Madison Christine Lehr

Edward W. Lieber

Keegan J. Martin

Emily Elizabeth McIntyre

Brandon M. McKinnon

Shyannah Marie Michael

Damian Isaac Pohlman

Keegan Nicholas Sabol

Dalton William Schumann

James D.W. Snider

Ryley A. Sprong

Carly KateLynn Vazis

Sydney Candice White

