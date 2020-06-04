GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney High School in Glen Carbon recently finished what will go down in the history books as a shining example of how to continue a high-standard of learning despite one of the most difficult situations in American history - the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The COVID-19 Pandemic closed all in-school learning in March and teachers and students were forced to conduct their business online.

Thankfully, McGivney was already set up for the transaction for online learning with how its curriculum is organized. Each McGivney student also receives a computer at the beginning of their freshman year.

"No one could have predicted our students would spend two months of distance learning, experiencing a pandemic, learning words like social distancing, or flattening the curve," Father McGivney High School Principal Joe Lombardi said. "To quote Franklin Roosevelt, 'We cannot always build the future for our youth, but we can build our youth for the future.' At Father McGivney Catholic High School, we have consistently focused on providing our students with the skills and opportunities to deal with the unknown."

Article continues after sponsor message

Lombardi said he couldn't be more proud of the McGivney seniors and students as a whole for their performance this year, despite the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"Our students demonstrated their perseverance, determination, leadership, and compassion during these challenging times," explained Lombardi. "I’m proud of their flexibility to adjust to the new norm they were thrust into in mid-March. They found time to complete their academic responsibilities but also re-connected with their families. They found time to try new hobbies, to reflect and pray in a normally very busy world. This is an amazing group of young adults who will continue to move forward to build a future that they design. They have all the tools to be successful."

2020 Father McGivney High School Graduating Class:

Congratulations to the graduates from all of us here at Riverbender.com and Edglentoday.com!

For more information about Father McGivney Catholic High School visit McGivneyGriffins.com

More like this: