Grad Matthew Moore Shines At Upper Iowa University

Matthew is the son of Shelly and Eric Moore. This is a brief bio of Matthew's bowling career at Upper Iowa University: 2021-22: Moore appeared in 16 games combined for UIU's varsity and JV teams... averaged 148.2 pins per round... competed as an individual at USBC Sectionals. 2020-21: Bowled in seven games where he averaged 156.3 pins per contest... missed the majority of the year due to injury. High School: 2020 Team MVP and Captain... Second Place Individual at 2019-20 Regional. If you have a college academic or athletic accomplishment or graduate to report, e-mail news@riverbender.com. Matthew is the son of Shelly and Eric Moore. Matthew is majoring in Industrial Technology Education and Business. Upper Iowa University is located in Fayette, Iowa. Moore is also a key member of the Men's Bowling Team, the Shot Gun Sports Team, and a Resident Assistant for the university. FAYETTE, IOWA - Matthew Moore, a 2020 graduate from Civic Memorial High School, has been recognized for being on the Dean's List at Upper Iowa University for the Spring 2022 Semester.