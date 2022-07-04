FAYETTE, IOWA - Matthew Moore, a 2020 graduate from Civic Memorial High School, has been recognized for being on the Dean's List at Upper Iowa University for the Spring 2022 Semester.
Moore is also a key member of the Men's Bowling Team, the Shot Gun Sports Team, and a Resident Assistant for the university.
Matthew is majoring in Industrial Technology Education and Business. Upper Iowa University is located in Fayette, Iowa.

Matthew is the son of Shelly and Eric Moore.
This is a brief bio of Matthew's bowling career at Upper Iowa University:
2021-22: Moore appeared in 16 games combined for UIU's varsity and JV teams... averaged 148.2 pins per round... competed as an individual at USBC Sectionals.

2020-21: Bowled in seven games where he averaged 156.3 pins per contest... missed the majority of the year due to injury.

High School: 2020 Team MVP and Captain... Second Place Individual at 2019-20 Regional.

If you have a college academic or athletic accomplishment or graduate to report, e-mail news@riverbender.com.

