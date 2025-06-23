LONG GROVE, Ill. — Gracie Piar delivered her strongest performance on the final day of the 92nd Illinois State Women’s Amateur Championship at The Grove Country Club, finishing fourth overall in the tournament held this past Wednesday.

Piar, a 2022 graduate of Marquette Catholic High School and from East Alton. Piar was a 2021 Illinois High School Association state champion, shot a 2-under par 70 on the last day of competition. Her final-round score was the best among all competitors on Wednesday.

"The Illinois Am is such a strong tournament with great competition. Fourth place is a good finish, but I left way too many putts out there." Gracie Piar said.

Over the three-day event, Piar posted an even-par 216. She carded an even-par 72 on the first day and a 2-over-par 74 on the second day before her strong finish.

As a senior at Marquette Catholic, Piar captured the Illinois high school state championship in 2021 in Decatur.

"I was hitting really solid shots into the greens all three days, but just couldn’t execute and make the putt. Overall, I am happy with my results, but I know what I need to work on for the upcoming tournaments." Piar said.

She currently plays collegiate golf for Cal State Northridge.

