PIASA - It’s difficult to be a student athlete, but Gracie Darr makes it look effortless.

For her hard work, Gracie Darr is a Student of the Month for Southwestern High School.

Darr is a multisport athlete. Ever since she was a freshman, she has participated on the volleyball, basketball and track teams. She spends most of her time in practice for one of her sports, no matter what time of year it is.

As a senior at Southwestern High School, Darr is an especially valuable teammate. Not only has her game improved as she has matured through the seasons, but she also serves as a mentor and great role model for the younger players. She contributes to the school’s positive atmosphere and is a major driver for the culture of every team she is on.

Article continues after sponsor message

It’s hard enough to participate in three sports, but Darr takes it a step further by also excelling in her academics. She is a member of National Honor Society, which requires high grades and many hours of community service.

Darr understands the importance of helping others, which she does often. She also recognizes the value of keeping her grades up. This requires a lot of responsibility and determination from anyone, but especially a multisport athlete.

Darr has big plans for the future after high school. She can’t wait to take this next step after graduating in May.

“[I want to] get a bachelor’s degree in nursing,” she shared.

Congratulations to Gracie for this recognition from Southwestern High School!

More like this: