EDWARDSVILLE — Edwardsville High School students Gracie Cook and Schaefer Bates were crowned Homecoming Queen and King during halftime of Friday night (Oct. 17, 2025) football game against Alton.

Edwardsville topped Alton 37-7 in the homecoming football game matchup.

The crowning ceremony was led by last year’s Homecoming King and Queen, Jackson Ward and Lucy Schapman.

The event took place at Edwardsville High School football field, marking one of the highlights of the school’s homecoming celebrations.

