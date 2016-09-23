ALTON - On April 29, 2015, Kim Skief received the news that would change her life forever.

After her daughter, Grace, had been suffering from symptoms like that of an ear infection, her doctor referred them to an ENT specialist. After a plethora of tests, it was suggested that Grace see a neurologist immediately.

"They did a CAT scan that night and realized that there was a problem but they weren’t sure what," Kim Skief said. "They had to do the MRI in the morning when the staff came back in. They did the MRI and we met with the oncologist that morning.

"They let us know that she had DIPG, which is Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma. It’s a brain stem cancer."

As it was too dangerous to do a biopsy, no successful treatment options and with a survival rate of less than one percent, palliative treatments that could possibly extend her child's life seemed to be her family's only option at that time.

"We let Grace know," Skief said. "She was 11 at the time, so she had an understanding of what was happening. At the time, she wanted to help the baby in the room next to her who also had cancer. She felt sorry for her because she was all alone and I guess her parents weren't able to visit her a lot at the time. She wanted to buy her a toy. She was a very generous person and that's how we came up with the name Grace's Gift."

Prayers and support began flooding in to the family during their hospital stay. When the family was preparing for their discharge and planning to head to another hospital after returning home for the day, Grace had the idea of throwing a party.

"She said 'I want to have a party, but I don't have any money.'" Skief said. "I said that people have been giving us lots of money and she said, 'that's not mine, it's yours.' I actually had to take a $20 bill and put it in her hand and said someone gave this to you, it's yours."

After leaving the hospital, the family made a stop to the local Dollar General to pick up some gifts to give to her friends at the party. Her mother made some calls and let her friends know to come down to the house for the party.

Shortly after, Grace was accepted to St. Jude Hospital. After deciding to rule out treatments that included chemotherapy and radiation, the family decided to seek alternate treatment methods that had some research behind them. Unfortunately for them, the research and information about DIPG dates back to the 1960's and there hasn't been much research conducted since.

After seeing some improvements from the alternative treatments, Grace's health took a turn for the worse.

"April 29 was the day we got the diagnosis. By the end of May, she wasn't walking anymore. By Father's Day, she was no longer able to talk," Skief said. "We dealt with things like paralysis, trouble breathing... she ended up on a feeding tube. There was just a lot to deal with beside the fact that your child knows what's going on. It's hard to think about."

On July 31, 2015, almost three months to the day of her diagnosis, Grace lost her battle with childhood cancer.

"We’re fighting an uphill battle because (childhood cancer) doesn’t get talked about very much. The government has put it on the very bottom of the list where the money needs to go when it comes to cancer. Four percent is the allotment when it comes to childhood cancers."

In celebration of Grace Skief's life, her generosity and her spirit, and to raise awareness for childhood cancer, her mother has organized the First Annual Grace's Gift Go Gold Birthday Shabang. The event will take place between 7 and 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the RiverBender.com Community Center, located at 200 W Third St in Alton.

"Funds will go toward memorial gifts to families who have lost children to DIPG," Skief said. "It’ll go to Christmas gifts to families to who are currently struggling with childhood cancer and a memorial Christmas tree. Families who had children who dealt with DIPG will have an ornament placed on the tree in honor of that child. In that child’s name, a Christmas gift will be given to a family that is currently struggling."

Live music, a bounce house, video and arcade games, a rock climbing wall, arts and crafts, air hockey, billiards, foosball, a pinata and much more will be available for kids and teens to enjoy all the while raising awareness for childhood cancer.

"By having events like the one we’re getting ready to have, we can not only honor Grace and other kids who are struggling or have passed, but raise more awareness."

A number of other charities will join in on the party to help bring awareness to their own causes.

"It’s not about what can just help us, it’s about what can help other kids with cancer and families who are dealing with it," Skief said. "All of this was inspired by the fact that Grace was so generous; she wanted to give even though when she couldn’t."

Tickets to enter the party will be $12 at the door on the night of the party. For a ticket and a full meal including a hot dog, chips, drink and a dessert, the price is $17.

