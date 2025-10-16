Our Daily Show Interview! Graceful Treasures Flea Market Set for 10-18!

ALTON - Graceful Treasures will host their second monthly flea market this weekend.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, community members can stop by the red warehouse at the Milton Schoolhouse, where Graceful Treasures will host the market. Kimberly Grace, owner of Graceful Treasures, noted that the flea market is a great chance for vendors to sell their items and people to check out everything they have to offer.

“By doing something like this, it’s a little bit easier than organizing an actual yard sale,” Grace said. “Yard sales are a lot of work. People are down to bring a table and sell their wares. It’s easy.”

Grace noted that they will welcome over 20 vendors to the flea market. The warehouse will be completely full of people selling their items, with everything from vintage glass to Halloween and Christmas decorations.

“I’m busting at the seams,” she joked.

Graceful Treasures held its first flea market last month, and Grace said the turnout was “amazing.” In addition to the Oct. 18 event, she plans to host one more flea market this year on Nov. 15, with the goal of hosting them monthly next year from April to November.

As a business, Graceful Treasures has been inside the Milton Schoolhouse for three years. They currently have over 20 vendors represented on their shelves and a waitlist of vendors hoping for a spot. Grace emphasized that all the vendors work well together and the store stays tidy and welcoming to customers.

“With Graceful Treasures, it’s curated very well. It’s mainly shelves, so there are shelves along the walls and the vendors keep them nice and tidy,” she explained. “There’s so much stuff out there in the world that very rarely do we get a duplicate item in the shop at one time. Since we’re so small, the vendors all kind of become friends and we try not to step on each other’s toes.”

Grace noted that they receive new merchandise every day, and “you never know what you’re going to find.” She encourages people to browse their Facebook page to get a feel for what they carry.

“You can walk around the shop 14 times in one day and go in and still see something you didn’t see ten minutes prior,” she said. “There is no rhyme or reason to what people buy. It just all depends on what they see that day. They might be coming in for something in particular, like this vintage ashtray that they saw on the Facebook page, and then they leave with a taxidermied bat, because we have those, too.”

Grace shared that items posted on the Facebook page typically go fast. She will hold items for local people for up to one business day if they call or message her. She will also ship items across the country. She encourages people to stop by Graceful Treasures to see the merchandise for themselves.

In the meantime, she hopes many people come out to the flea market on Saturday, Oct. 18, to explore all of the vendors. She noted that in her three years at Milton Schoolhouse, she couldn’t be happier, and she only plans to expand.

“It’s been an incubator for a lot of people, but in three years, I’m still there,” she said. “I don’t plan on going anywhere. If I do, it would be to open a second location.”

For more information about Graceful Treasures, visit their official Facebook page. To learn more about the flea market, check out the official Facebook event page.

