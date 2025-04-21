BRIGHTON - Grace Strohbeck pitched a perfect game recently to lead Southwestern to an 11-0 victory over North Greene in a five-inning softball contest.

The game took place recently, with Strohbeck retiring every batter she faced, a rare achievement in softball and baseball.

Grace is recognized as the Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for Southwestern, highlighting her all-around contributions to the team.

Southwestern head coach Amanda Edwards praised Grace's performance, saying, “It’s always a good day when a kid is perfect. It is always nice to see.”

In addition to her pitching prowess, Grace has demonstrated strong offensive skills.

Edwards added that she noticed Grace was on track for perfection by the third inning but chose not to mention it until after the game, when the team celebrated.

