EAST ALTON/WOOD RIVER - Grace McLagan is a natural-born leader.

For her accomplishments, Grace McLagan is a Colman’s Country Campers Student of the Month for East Alton-Wood River High School.

As a senior student at East Alton-Wood River High School, McLagan has made a name for herself in the school’s Drama Club. She has participated in the Drama Club since her freshman year, and she has spent the last two years as president of the club.

McLagan is a powerful leader, advocating for her fellow students and making sure everyone is having fun and doing their best during the club’s productions. Her hard work has not gone unnoticed, as McLagan received the “110% Award” and was recently recognized as the club’s MVP.

Outside of drama club, McLagan takes on many mentorship roles. She serves as a senior mentor to underclassmen and has participated in Big Sisters for two years in a row. She is also a Renaissance winner, and her Senior Olympiad team earned third place earlier this year when competing against other schools.

When McLagan isn’t busy with her schoolwork or her extracurricular activities, she volunteers and acts at the Mason Mansion Haunted House. She also enjoys choreographing dances for her friends, reading and playing video games.

She has big plans for the future, and anyone who knows her believes she can achieve them.

“I plan on continuing my love for theatre and the arts and becoming a choreographer potentially through SIUE,” she said. “I try to be a friend to all and remain positive always. I do my best to put others first and help in any way I can.”

Congratulations to Grace for this recognition from East Alton-Wood River High School and Colman’s Country Campers!

