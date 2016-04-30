Grace Baalman sparks Calhoun past Jersey with mound, bat performance, Margherio knocks key double
JERSEYVILLE - Calhoun’s girls’ softball team topped Jersey 3-1 in a battle at Jersey on Friday afternoon.
Grace Baalman was her normal almost unstoppable self, tossing a three-hitter with 15 strikeouts in seven innings.
Grace Baalman was two for two at the plate with a solo home run in the first inning. Macy Margherio smacked a two-run double in the first, scoring Emily Baalman and Kassidy Klocke. Jersey scored a run in the sixth inning. Margherio had a key hit the day before against Carrollton at Hardin.
Calhoun improves to 27-2 overall with the win.
