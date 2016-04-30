Calhoun's Grace Baalman had another big game on Friday at Jersey, striking out 15 with a three-hitter on the mound and cracking a two-run home run. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

JERSEYVILLE - Calhoun’s girls’ softball team topped Jersey 3-1 in a battle at Jersey on Friday afternoon.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Grace Baalman was her normal almost unstoppable self, tossing a three-hitter with 15 strikeouts in seven innings.

Grace Baalman was two for two at the plate with a solo home run in the first inning. Macy Margherio smacked a two-run double in the first, scoring Emily Baalman and Kassidy Klocke. Jersey scored a run in the sixth inning. Margherio had a key hit the day before against Carrollton at Hardin.

Calhoun improves to 27-2 overall with the win.

More like this:

6 days ago - Calhoun Becomes First IHSA Public School To Win Girls Volleyball, Basketball, Softball Triple Crown

Sep 27, 2024 - Panthers Can't Undo Six Straight Triad Touchdowns To Open Game

Sep 21, 2024 - Brunaugh Runs for 121 Yards, Throws For 159 Yards, Two Touchdowns, Jersey Wins At CM 41-16

Sep 1, 2024 - Brunaugh Has Big Day, Passing For Three Touchdowns, Running For Three More As Jersey Takes 55-47 Opening Day Win Over Roxana  

Oct 18, 2024 - West Plays At East In The Battle Of Belleville

 