HARDIN - While Hardin-Calhoun enters the season as the defending IHSA Class 1A state champions, Warrior coach Aaron Baalman doesn't feel as if his team will have a target on their backs this season.

The Warriors currently stand at 8-1 on the season, having lost only to Breese Mater Dei in the Alton Tip-Off Classic in mid-November. They defeated Jacksonville ISD in their most recent game.

Calhoun does return one key player from their championship team of last year, 6-2 Grace Baalman, many of the key cogs from last year graduated, which opens up opportunities for players to step up. “We've got so many changing pieces (from last season's team) that I think we're under the radar this year,” Baalman said. “We've got to figure some things out, but all in all, we're happy with the (opening-night win over Cahokia in the Alton Tip-Off Classic in November).”

Having Grace Baalman back is huge for the Warriors, Aaron Baalman said. “That's huge (Grace Baalman's return),” Aaron Baalman said. “She's our centerpiece, but we've got to fit the pieces around her; we've got to get better at penetrating and looking for Grace in the open spot, but it'll come.

“This is some of the girls' first varsity experience; I was extremely happy with the outcome tonight.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Junie Zirkelbach, a 5-9 junior, and Jordan Holland, a 5-9 senior, have stood out for the Warriors as the season started. Four or five role players (including Sophie Lorton, a 5-5 freshman, and Rayna Zirkelbach, a 5-9 senior) are keys to the Warriors' success this season.

The experience of winning the state title last season will be a help for the Warriors this season. “It's a big help,” Baalman said, “but a lot of these girls were waiting in the wings and just getting them the court time and getting them comfortable playing with Grace, it's going to take some work but it's a task they're willing to take on.”

Rose Wilschetz tossed in 10 points for the Warriors on Wednesday when Calhoun romped by Jacksonville ISD 66-20. The Warriors led that game by 23-3 at the end of the first quarter and 43-3 at the half.

The Warrior schedule will feature games against their rivals in the Western Illinois Valley Conference as well as an appearance in the Jan. 14 Atrium Hotels Great Rivers Shootout day-long basketball festival in Alton.

More like this: