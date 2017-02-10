Calhoun's girls in a previous game against Alton.GREENFIELD REGIONAL FINAL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 46, BRUSSELS 28: Hardin-Calhoun got out to an 18-2 lead at quarter time and went on to defeat Brussels 46-28 in Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Greenfield Regional final.

The Warriors improved to 24-5 on the year and will meet tonight's Metro East Lutheran-Lebanon winner in the Madison Regional at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Calhoun's own sectional semifinal. The Raiders were eliminated at 21-9.

Grace Baalman led Calhoun with 17 points, with Jordan Holland adding 11, Junie Zirkelbach 10 and Sophie Lorton six. Baylee Kiel led Brussels with 19 points, with Josie Schulte adding six and Grace Stephens three.

