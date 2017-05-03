Grace Baalman fans 19 in Calhoun's 8-0 girls softball win over West Central
May 3, 2017 1:20 PM
Listen to the story
HARDIN-CALHOUN 8, WEST CENTRAL 0: Grace Baalman struck out 19 as Hardin-Calhoun scored an 8-0 home win over West Central Tuesday to go to 21-8 on the year.
Grace Baalman scattered five hits while Jessica Oswald was 1-for-1 with a double, Rayna Zirklebach 1-for-1 with a RBI, Kyleigh Presley 1-for-3 with a RBI, Holly Baalman 1-for-3 with a RBI and Emily Baalman doubled and had a RBI.
