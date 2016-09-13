HARDIN - Grace Baalman had her best night of the season on Monday, knocking through 22 kills, posting three blocks and 11 service points in Calhoun’s 25-19, 16-25, 25-16 triumph over Carrollton at Hardin.

“Grace Baalman dominated the net with smart plays,” Calhoun coach Kerry Lorton said. “Jordan Holland also had a big night at the net.”

Holland had seven kills to go with Kristen Wieneke’s four kills. Abby Baalman contributed nine service points and Holland had five service points. Junie Zirkelbach had 29 assists.

Calhoun won the JV game over Carrollton 25-13, 25-12.

Calhoun is now 9-1 overall; Carrollton is 6-4.

