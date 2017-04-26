HARDIN-CALHOUN 2, CARROLLTON 1: Hardin-Calhoun clinched the WIVC South title with a 2-1 win over Carrollotn at home Tuesday; the Warriors went to 20-8 on the year and 7-0 in the league, while the Hawks fell to 13-9 on the year.

Abby Baalman singled home Grace Baalman in the third and then scored herself after stealing third and coming home on an error. Cameryn Varble singled home a run for the Hawks in the second for their only score of the game. Grace Baalman went the distance for the win, striking out 16 for the Warriors, while Emmie Struble took the loss, fanning nine for Carrollton.

Article continues after sponsor message

Hannah Krumweide and Alexis Counts were both 1-for-3 for the Hawks while Varble was 1-for-2 with the RBI; Abby Baalman was 2-for-3 with a run scored for Calhoun. Both teams play each other again at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Carrollton.