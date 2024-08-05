Our Daily Show Interview! Scotty McCreery: Rocking the Amphitheater August 9th!



ALTON – Country music enthusiasts are in for a memorable evening on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, when star Scotty McCreery takes the stage at the Alton Amphitheater at 8 p.m.

McCreery expressed his excitement about the upcoming performance in a statement released on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. "There are a few tickets left, so grab some and meet me there," he said. "It is going to be a great night."

Gates will open at 7 p.m. at the Alton Amphitheater, with ticket options catering to various preferences. VIP tickets are priced at $79, reserved tickets at $59, and general admission tickets at $39, all subject to applicable taxes and fees. Tickets can be purchased through www.Metrotix.com and MetroTix outlets.

VIP ticket holders will enjoy entry to the concert, assigned seating in the VIP area, reserved parking, and access to a VIP tent with private concessions. Reserved tickets include entry to the concert with assigned seating at the amphitheater, while general admission tickets provide entry and seating in the lawn area.

McCreery, the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry, has been a prominent figure in the country music scene since 2011. He made history as the first country artist and the youngest male artist of any genre to debut his first studio album, the Platinum-certified "Clear as Day," at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 Albums chart.

At 30 years old, McCreery has sold more than 4 million albums and achieved six No. 1 hits, including the RIAA Platinum-certified "Damn Strait," the RIAA Gold-certified "You Time," the RIAA Gold-certified "In Between," the RIAA Platinum-certified "This is It," the RIAA Triple Platinum-certified "Five More Minutes," and the recent "Cab in a Solo." His new album, "Rise and Fall," is set for release on May 10.

The North Carolina native has garnered one Triple Platinum, five Platinum, and four Gold singles, as well as one Platinum and two Gold albums. McCreery married his high school sweetheart, Gabi, in 2018, and the couple welcomed their first son, Avery, in October 2022.