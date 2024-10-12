CHICAGO - Today, Governor JB Pritzker, Governor Tony Evers, and Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the following joint statement:

"Four years ago, during the very worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, as Governors of our states, we were engaged in a 24/7 effort to obtain critical medical supplies for our people. It was a terrifying time, and the federal government abandoned us to fend for ourselves. No one knew how deadly the pandemic would turn out to be, and our hospitals were struggling to treat patients and protect their staff.

The federal government, under the leadership of then-President Donald Trump, had completely abdicated responsibility. They ignored our requests for help to get testing kits, ventilators, and N-95 masks. As we grappled with worldwide shortages, the former President flat out refused to deploy the Defense Production Act to manufacture these critical supplies here at home, putting our people at the mercy of price gouging foreign suppliers.

Putting pride and partisanship aside, individually and as a group, we repeatedly requested that President Trump step up and come to our constituents’ aid in the way only the federal government could. We were repeatedly rebuffed, mocked, and told there were no supplies to be had. In desperation, we turned to private companies, using money from our state treasuries to purchase what our people needed.

Now we are reading reports that during this unprecedented and historic public health crisis, while Americans were dying and desperate for life saving supplies, former President Trump was personally sending testing kits to Russian President Vladimir Putin. For that, we demand answers. President Trump’s cozy relationship with Putin has been well documented, and this recent report demonstrates how, yet again, Trump is putting a foreign dictator before Americans, threatening our national security in the process.

Putin’s wish is Trump’s command.

Former President Trump betrayed us. Americans suffered during the pandemic. 1.2 million Americans died, many because they did not have access to adequate supplies at a critical time. Donald Trump must explain why he put his personal friendship with Putin, a ruthless dictator and war criminal, over the American people."

