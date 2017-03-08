SPRINGFIELD - Governor Bruce Rauner hosted Chicago Cubs Chairman and Owner Tom Ricketts along with the Commissioner's Trophy from their historic World Series win today at the Capitol.

"It still feels so surreal. Cubs fan across the country will never forget where they were on that historic night,” said Governor Rauner. “Not too long ago we witnessed that historic win and saw what that moment meant to so many past and present fans who never gave up hope. We’re proud to welcome the Chicago Cubs and the Commissioner's Trophy to our state Capitol and we look forward to another great season.”

The trophy has traveled more than 17,000 miles and will make more than 140 stops before Opening Day. It has visited two countries, eight states and the White House.

While in Springfield, the trophy will make a stop at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum today located at 212 N. Sixth Street from 2:30-4 p.m. CST. It will also travel to the Decatur Civic Center located at 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza in Decatur from 8-9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 9th.

Video from the event can be found here.

