SCHAUMBURG – Governor Rauner today visited Sandvik Coromant, a Schaumburg-based manufacturer of carbide cutting tools, in recognition of nationally-celebrated Manufacturing Day. On the visit, the Governor toured the facility and met with employees as well as local high school students to discuss the importance of improving the future of manufacturing in Illinois.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Illinois used to be the heart of manufacturing in America, but we haven’t been as competitive as we need to be,” said Governor Rauner. “While other states, like Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin, are growing manufacturing jobs, Illinois is still lagging behind. We have everything that manufacturers need to thrive here but state government has been holding us back. That’s why it’s critical to get the political, economic and government reforms we need to manufacture a better future and expand opportunities for all Illinoisans.”

Governor Rauner also proclaimed October 2016 as Manufacturing Month in Illinois to encourage local collaborative efforts to expand knowledge about and improve general public perception of manufacturing careers and manufacturing's value to the Illinois economy, and urge all school districts, community colleges, and manufacturers in Illinois to invest time and resources to celebrate the contributions manufacturers make to the fabric of our state’s communities.

Video of the event will be posted here.

More like this: