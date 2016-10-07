CHICAGO – Governor Bruce Rauner today granted five and denied 235 clemency petitions. Fewer than 50 petitions remain from previous administrations.

The 240 clemency petitions Governor Rauner acted upon today are part of dockets dating back to January 2014. This is the twelfth set of petitions the governor has reviewed since taking office. Each person granted clemency has recently undergone a criminal background check through the Illinois State Police’s Law Enforcement Agencies Data System.

A granted clemency request for a pardon with expungement allows the petitioner to seek expungement of their conviction through the court system.

For additional information on the granted clemency cases, please contact the Prisoner Review Board at (217) 782-1610.

