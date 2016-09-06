SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner today granted eight and denied 118 clemency petitions. Fewer than 400 petitions remain from previous administrations.

The 126 clemency petitions Governor Rauner acted upon today are part of dockets dating back to 2010. This is the eleventh set of petitions the governor has reviewed since taking office. Each person granted clemency has recently undergone a criminal background check through the Illinois State Police’s Law Enforcement Agencies Data System.

A granted clemency request for a pardon with expungement allows the petitioner to seek expungement of their conviction through the court system.

For additional information on the granted clemency cases, please contact the Prisoner Review Board at (217) 782-1610.

