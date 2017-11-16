Governor takes bill action
SPRINGFIELD - Governor Bruce Rauner took action today on the following bills:
Bill No.: SB 402
An Act Concerning Government
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill No.: HB 137
An Act Concerning State Government
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Signing Statement for HB 137
November 16, 2017
Today I sign House Bill 137, which waives the one year restriction on the Legislative Inspector General conducting investigations of complaints that were raised, but neglected, between December 2014 and November 2017.
This bill represents a positive but small step toward addressing the pressing issue of sexual harassment in the Capitol. It ensures that a vacancy in the Office of the Legislative Inspector General does not allow for complaints and reports of victims to go unheard.
The General Assembly should now look to meaningful reforms of its ethical oversight structure to ensure that the new Legislative Inspector General has robust and independent investigatory and enforcement power. As currently codified, the Legislative Inspector General has a narrow mandate and limited authority. The legislature should conduct a thorough analysis of the existing statutes of limitations to ensure remedies are available. For example, after the Office of the Legislative Inspector General finds reasonable cause of a violation, there is a limitation of 18 months in which to file a complaint with the Legislative Ethics Commission. That time limitation will certainly need to be modified.
I am putting my signature to House Bill 137, but look forward to working with members of the General Assembly willing to take the next steps toward greater independence, transparency, and enforcement mechanisms for the Legislative Inspector General.
Sincerely,
Bruce Rauner
GOVERNOR
